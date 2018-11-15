Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 specifications surface online

Asus is currently working on the successors to its Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max M1 dubbed Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2, respectively. Tipster Roland Quandt has posted specifications of both the new smartphones on Twitter. He said that these both these devices are likely India specific variants.

According to the tweet, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will sport the model number ZB631KL and will feature a 6-inch full HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The tweet also mentions that the device will sport a triple camera setup, out of which one sensor is 13MP.

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 will sport model number ZB633KL. It will feature a 6-inch full HD+ display. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509. It will come with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. This will have a dual camera setup with one 13MP sensor.

To be clear: Not yet totally 100% on screen sizes and res as well as flash mem configs and max cam res. RAM, CPU, cam count are pretty much 100%. Also, yes ZB632KL/ZB634KL def are for India. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 14, 2018

Asus recently rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1. The update brings Android’s latest October security patch alongside specific bug fixes and performance enhancements to the device.