Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 have been launched in India starting at Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Asus has launched two new smartphones — the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2.

In a quest to beat Xiaomi and Realme in the Indian market, Asus has launched two new smartphones today — the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2. Both smartphones will be mid-end in nature, featuring notched displays, dual rear cameras, and huge batteries.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2: Price, sale date

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, respectively. While the ZenFone Max M2 will cost Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.  The two new phones will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting December 18.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Mac Pro M2: Specifications, features

Out of the two, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers slightly enhanced specifications and features. The handset sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ (2280×1080) notched display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3/4/6GB RAM options and either 32 or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion (up to 2TB).

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports dual cameras. The setup consists of a 12MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP dedicated depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock user interface and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Max M2, a successor to the ZenFone Max M1.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, launched in India early this year. In terms of competition, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro.

Next up is the ZenFone Max M2, a successor to the ZenFone Max M1. This smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520×720) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with either 3/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card support lets you further expand the internal storage (up to 2TB).

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers slightly enhanced specifications and features.

Like the ZenFone Max Pro M2, the ZenFone Max M2 too comes with a dual camera setup. However, there are differences between the camera specifications. The ZenFone Max M2 features a 13MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP dedicated depth sensor. It also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock user interface and is backed by a 4000mAh battery life. The ZenFone Max M2 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 2 and Honor 8C.

