Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 launched in India: Price, specifications

In a quest to beat Xiaomi and Realme in the Indian market, Asus has launched two new smartphones today — the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2. Both smartphones will be mid-end in nature, featuring notched displays, dual rear cameras, and huge batteries.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2: Price, sale date

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, respectively. While the ZenFone Max M2 will cost Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The two new phones will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting December 18.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Mac Pro M2: Specifications, features

Out of the two, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers slightly enhanced specifications and features. The handset sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ (2280×1080) notched display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3/4/6GB RAM options and either 32 or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion (up to 2TB).

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports dual cameras. The setup consists of a 12MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP dedicated depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock user interface and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, launched in India early this year. In terms of competition, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro.

Next up is the ZenFone Max M2, a successor to the ZenFone Max M1. This smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520×720) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with either 3/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card support lets you further expand the internal storage (up to 2TB).

Like the ZenFone Max Pro M2, the ZenFone Max M2 too comes with a dual camera setup. However, there are differences between the camera specifications. The ZenFone Max M2 features a 13MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP dedicated depth sensor. It also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock user interface and is backed by a 4000mAh battery life. The ZenFone Max M2 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 2 and Honor 8C.