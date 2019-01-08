Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 get FOTA update with Android December patch

Asus has announced that it is rolling out a new Firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update for its new ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphones, which were launched back in December. Both smartphones are still running on Android Oreo 8.1, though the company had promised an Android Pie update. However, the exact timeline of the Android Pie update is not yet confirmed.

Still the new FOTA update comes with improvements and bug fixes as well as offering the Android security patch for December 2018. The update for ZenFone Max M2 has the version number 15.2016.1812.145, while the one for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 has the version number 15.2016.1812.179.

This is a phased FOTA update, so not all users will see it immediately. The update should be rolled out in batches to consumers.

The ZenFone Max M2 update brings improved fingerprint registration, optimised camera performance and enables electronic image stabilization (EIS) for the front camera.

The update for ZenFone Max Pro M2 also optimises the camera interface, upgrades the touchscreen, optimises text translation and enhances noise reduction on FM Radio. This is in addition to the Android December security patch.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2: Specifications

The Zenfone Max M2 has a display of 6.26-inches with HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and comes in two variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage. There’s a microSD slot as well.

Battery is 4000mAh and the phone sports a dual 13MP+2MP camera combination at the back and an 8MP front camera. The price starts at Rs 9,999.

In contrast, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution display which has 2280 x 1080 pixels. Processor on the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage, being offer.

The rear camera combination is 12MP+5MP, while the front camera is 13MP. It has a 5000 mAh battery. Both phones sport a plastic body with a glass like design at the back. This variant of the phone starts at Rs 12,999.