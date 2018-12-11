Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Asus will launch the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 in India today. The phones are successors to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, that was launched in April, and Zenfone Max M1, that was introduced in October. The Asus launch event will be held from 12.30 pm onwards, and will take place in New Delhi.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 launch: How to watch livestream

Asus has confirmed through its official invite that the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 will be launched in New Delhi on December 11.

The event shall begin from 12.30 pm, and the Taiwanese company shall host a livestream of the event, that will appear via the Asus India page on YouTube and Facebook.

You can also catch our coverage from the event venue, which will be presented in the form of a live blog.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2: Specifications

Both Asus phones have already been launched in Russia last week, and are available via the country’s Asus Store website. While Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a price tag of 17,990 roubles (Rs 19,350 approx.), Zenfone Max M2 is available in Russia for 12,990 roubles (Rs 13,950 approx.).

This indicates that both phones could be introduced in India as mid-range devices, that could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Through the promotional posters, one can see that both Asus launches will be exclusive to Flipkart, and the sale details for the same can be expected at the launch event.

Zenfone Max M2 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone runs the Snapdragon 632 processor, is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Zenfone Max M2 is available with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, and expandable memory capacity. This phone comes with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked, as well as an 8MP front camera.

Meanwhile, Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Running the Snapdragon 660 chipset, the phone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with 4GB RAM, 6GB of internal storage and expandable memory support. On the camera front, this device has a 13MP+12MP dual rear camera that is vertically stacked, and a 5MP front camera.