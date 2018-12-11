Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max M2 Highlights: Price starts at Rs 9,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 Price in India, Specifications and Features Launch Highlights: Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) in India. The company hosted a livestream for its launch event on its YouTube channel. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) will be Flipkart exclusive.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Max (M2) are successors to the original Zenfone Max Pro (M1) and Max (M1), which were launched last year and proved to be a success for Asus. The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with a 5000 mAh battery and starts at Rs 12,999 going up to Rs 16,999. The Asus Zenfone Max (M2) will start at Rs 9,999.