Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max M2 Highlights: Price starts at Rs 9,999https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/asus-zenfone-max-pro-m2-zenfone-max-2-live-updates-price-launch-india-5487809/
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max M2 Highlights: Price starts at Rs 9,999
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 Price in India, Specifications and Features Launch Highlights: Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2's price in India, specifications and features
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 Price in India, Specifications and Features Launch Highlights: Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) in India. The company hosted a livestream for its launch event on its YouTube channel. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) will be Flipkart exclusive.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Max (M2) are successors to the original Zenfone Max Pro (M1) and Max (M1), which were launched last year and proved to be a success for Asus. The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with a 5000 mAh battery and starts at Rs 12,999 going up to Rs 16,999. The Asus Zenfone Max (M2) will start at Rs 9,999.
Live Blog
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch, price in India, specifications, Highlights
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India revealed
Asus Zenfone Max M2 will start at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32Gb storage, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 11,999. The Pro variant will start at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 16,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will go on sale from December 18th, the Zenfone Max M2 will go on sale from December 18. Both are Flipkart exclusive.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2): Price revealed
Asus Zenfone Max (M2) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) with 3GB RAM+32GB priced at Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM version will cost Rs 16,999.
Asus Zenfone Max M2 launched in India: Specifications
Asus Zenfone Max M2 will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 4000 mAh battery on board. It comes with a 13MP rear camera + 2MP rear camera. Asus is giving an f/1.8 aperture on the 13MP camera. It claims this will improve low-light performance on the phone.
Zenfone Max (M2) launch in India: Key specifications
Asus is now showcasing the Zenfone Max (M2). It comes with a metal body and 2.5D glass on the front. The phone will come in black and blue colours like the Zenfone Max Pro (M2). The display is a 6.26-inch and it comes with a HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. This is a new entry from Qualcomm in the 600 series. This one also has a 14nm design, it is an octa-core processor.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Dedicated microSD slot
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with a dedicated microSD slot. It comes with 2TB support.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Front camera
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0aperture and front flash. It supports beauty mode and portrait as well as electronic image stabilisation for videos. The EIS support will be added via FOTA update in December.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Rear camera
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 12MP+ 5MP rear camera. It comes with a Pro mode as well. The camera also supports 4K video recording. Asus will enable AI-scene detection with a FOTA update.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Company claims it has the smallest notch
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has the smallest notch, claims the company. The device also comes with an LED notification light. It has a 5000 mAh battery. Asus is claiming 2 plus days battery time. Still one of the lightest phones in the segment, according to Asus. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) weighs 175 grams.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) to launch in three variants
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) will come in three RAM and storage variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB, and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone has a 6.28-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The display does come with a notch though.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) to run stock Android
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) will run stock Android UI with Oreo 8.1. The phones only come with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp pre-installed. Asus is also offering 100GB free storage space on Google Drive. Asus is also promising Android Pie 9.0 update in January 2019.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Processor
The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor which has the 14nm design, which promises high-performance and remains efficient in terms of battery usage. Snapdragon 660 has the Kryo 260 architecture, and is an octa-core processor with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It has the Adreno 512 for graphics.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) launch in India
Asus says that the phone also comes with improved drop resistance thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with Gorilla Glass 6.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, confirms the company. Asus says only flagship phones like OnePlus 6T are offering this. The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 3D arc glass back. It also comes with 2.5D glass on the front.
Asus Android Pie update
Asus says it will roll out the Android 9.0 Pie update to the Zenfone 5Z by January 2019 and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will get the update by February 2019.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch:
Asus says they have maintained prices. Have not increased prices, unlike the competition, despite the fall of the rupee, which had impacted the industry negatively.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Company says it has launched phones in all price segments from Rs 5,999 to Rs 70,000. Asus also introduce the Asus ROG gaming smartphone in India this year.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Asus' event has become. Both the Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) will be Flipkart exclusive. Asus confirms it will launch two phones.
Zenfone Max (M2): Will this be priced under Rs 10,000?
Asus Zenfone Max (M2) launch comes close at the Zenfone Max (M1) was launched just back in October. That phone was priced at Rs 7,499 for the base variant during the Diwali sale, though the official MRP was Rs 8,999. The new variant packs a better processor, and will come with 4000 mAh battery as well. If Asus prices this under Rs 9,000, then it could prove to be an interesting option for customers looking to get a budget phone in the market.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) launch
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) will compete with the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the market. It does appear to have some advantages over the popular Redmi Note 6 Pro given that it packs a better Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with a bigger 5000 mAh battery. However, the price will determin the success of the phone. Realme 2 Pro also packs the Snapdragon 660 processor in this list.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Asus is introducing two new phones in India. The YouTube livestream for the same starts at 12.30 pm IST. The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Max (M2) are budget mid-range offerings from the company, which will compete with options like Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and others in the market.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Specifications
The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display (2280 x 1080 resolution). Asus has also included Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for extra protection and the phone comes with a prominent notch.
Zenfone Max Pro (M2) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage. The microSD slot supports up to 2 TB storage. The rear camera is 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP secondary camera for sensing depth. The front camera is 13MP.
The phone runs stock Android Oreo 8.1. This one has a 5000 mAh battery.
Asus Zenfone Max (M2): Specifications
The Zenfone Max (M2) has a 6.3-inch HD+ display (1520 x 720 resolution) and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The RAM and storage options are 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB. The rear camera is 13MP + 2MP, while the front camera is 8MP. Battery on board is 4000 mAh. The phone is running stock Android Oreo 8.1.
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India revealed
Asus Zenfone Max M2 will start at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32Gb storage, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 11,999. The Pro variant will start at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 16,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will go on sale from December 18th, the Zenfone Max M2 will go on sale from December 18. Both are Flipkart exclusive.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2): Price revealed
Asus Zenfone Max (M2) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) with 3GB RAM+32GB priced at Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM version will cost Rs 16,999.
Asus Zenfone Max M2 launched in India: Specifications
Asus Zenfone Max M2 will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 4000 mAh battery on board. It comes with a 13MP rear camera + 2MP rear camera. Asus is giving an f/1.8 aperture on the 13MP camera. It claims this will improve low-light performance on the phone.
Zenfone Max (M2) launch in India: Key specifications
Asus is now showcasing the Zenfone Max (M2). It comes with a metal body and 2.5D glass on the front. The phone will come in black and blue colours like the Zenfone Max Pro (M2). The display is a 6.26-inch and it comes with a HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. This is a new entry from Qualcomm in the 600 series. This one also has a 14nm design, it is an octa-core processor.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Dedicated microSD slot
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with a dedicated microSD slot. It comes with 2TB support.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Front camera
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0aperture and front flash. It supports beauty mode and portrait as well as electronic image stabilisation for videos. The EIS support will be added via FOTA update in December.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Rear camera
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 12MP+ 5MP rear camera. It comes with a Pro mode as well. The camera also supports 4K video recording. Asus will enable AI-scene detection with a FOTA update.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Company claims it has the smallest notch
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has the smallest notch, claims the company. The device also comes with an LED notification light. It has a 5000 mAh battery. Asus is claiming 2 plus days battery time. Still one of the lightest phones in the segment, according to Asus. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) weighs 175 grams.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) to launch in three variants
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) will come in three RAM and storage variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB, and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone has a 6.28-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The display does come with a notch though.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) to run stock Android
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) will run stock Android UI with Oreo 8.1. The phones only come with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp pre-installed. Asus is also offering 100GB free storage space on Google Drive. Asus is also promising Android Pie 9.0 update in January 2019.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Processor
The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor which has the 14nm design, which promises high-performance and remains efficient in terms of battery usage. Snapdragon 660 has the Kryo 260 architecture, and is an octa-core processor with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It has the Adreno 512 for graphics.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) launch in India
Asus says that the phone also comes with improved drop resistance thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with Gorilla Glass 6.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, confirms the company. Asus says only flagship phones like OnePlus 6T are offering this. The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 3D arc glass back. It also comes with 2.5D glass on the front.
Asus Android Pie update
Asus says it will roll out the Android 9.0 Pie update to the Zenfone 5Z by January 2019 and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will get the update by February 2019.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch:
Asus says they have maintained prices. Have not increased prices, unlike the competition, despite the fall of the rupee, which had impacted the industry negatively.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Company says it has launched phones in all price segments from Rs 5,999 to Rs 70,000. Asus also introduce the Asus ROG gaming smartphone in India this year.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Asus' event has become. Both the Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) will be Flipkart exclusive. Asus confirms it will launch two phones.
Zenfone Max (M2): Will this be priced under Rs 10,000?
Asus Zenfone Max (M2) launch comes close at the Zenfone Max (M1) was launched just back in October. That phone was priced at Rs 7,499 for the base variant during the Diwali sale, though the official MRP was Rs 8,999. The new variant packs a better processor, and will come with 4000 mAh battery as well. If Asus prices this under Rs 9,000, then it could prove to be an interesting option for customers looking to get a budget phone in the market.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) launch
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) will compete with the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the market. It does appear to have some advantages over the popular Redmi Note 6 Pro given that it packs a better Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with a bigger 5000 mAh battery. However, the price will determin the success of the phone. Realme 2 Pro also packs the Snapdragon 660 processor in this list.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2) India launch
Asus is introducing two new phones in India. The YouTube livestream for the same starts at 12.30 pm IST. The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Max (M2) are budget mid-range offerings from the company, which will compete with options like Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and others in the market.