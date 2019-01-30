Asus ZenFone Max Pro 2 ‘Titanium’ colour variant goes official in India

Asus has announced the launch of the ‘Titanium edition’ of ZenFone Max Pro M2. The Titanium colour variant of the phone will be available for sale from today onwards.

Advertising

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart. The price is the same for the new Titanium colour variants as well.

Just to recap, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and sports 5000 mAh battery. It has a 6.26-inch FHD+ notched display with 2280×1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The notch includes an LED flash, Camera, Earpiece, Notification LED, Ambient and Proximity sensors. The front camera has a 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The dual camera setup at the back carries 12MP Sony IMX486 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP sensor.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock user interface. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers a rear fingerprint security sensor with 5-finger recognition and Face Unlock feature. The dedicated microSD card slot allows storage expansion up to 2TB.

Advertising

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, launched in India early this year. As of now, the 6GB variant is not available on Flipkart but other variants are up for grab including the Titanium coloured version.