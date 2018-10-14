Asus sends invites for October 17 event, likely to launch two ZenFones in India

Asus has sent out media invites for a launch event in India on October 17.

Asus has sent out media invites for a launch event in India on October 17. While the invite does not reveal much, but it’s being speculated that the company is gearing up to launch two new ZenFone models. The first phone could be called the ZenFone Max Pro M2, while the second model might be known as the ZenFone Max M2. The devices will be a follow-up to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was launched in April this year.

Notably, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 were spotted in certification listing of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia. The phones were listed with model number ZB633KL and ZB631KL. Both phones are expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo.

The original Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was well received in the market, thanks for its up-to-date specifications and aggressive pricing. The phone was made available exclusively on Flipkart.

At the moment, there is no information on the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications. Both phones are expected to feature notched displays and bigger batteries. The phones could also sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processors, dual rear-facing cameras, and up to 6GB RAM.

Also read: Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2 receive Russian certification

Initial rumors have stated that Asus might launch the ROG gaming phone in India sometime this month, but it seems that the company will launch two mid-end smartphones instead. Hopefully, we will learn more about the new ZenFones on October 17

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd