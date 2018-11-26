Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 spotted in video ahead of December 11 launch

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has been spotted in a video from Androideo. This showcases the phone’s design, while also revealing major specifications. Zenfone Max Pro M2 is expected to launch besides the Zenfone Max M2, which are expected to debut on December 11 in Indonesia. The exact availability in India remains unknown.

Through the video, one can spot the notched display, with a notch resembling the OnePlus 6, as well as bezels on both sides and a visible chin. From the looks of it, the notch holds a single camera unit, which could be expected to support Face Unlock.

The phone comes with a glass back, instead of the aluminium back seen on the Zenfone Max Pro M1. This one, though, does not feature antenna lines over the top and bottom.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 could come with a dual rear camera configuration, that would be vertically stacked, and supported by an LED flash module. From the video, one can also see a screenshot, possibly that of a product presentation slide, which suggests that the phone’s back would feature a 12MP Sony IMX486 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 5MP camera to enable Bokeh mode.

The primary camera is also expected to support elliptical image stabilisation (EIS) and PDAF. Besides, Zenfone Max Pro M2 could have a 13MP front camera, supported by soft light LED flash.

Other specifications leaked in the video include a 6.2-inch display having a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is expected to be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, run the Snapdragon 660 processor, and be backed by a 5000mAH battery.

The Zenfone Max pro M2 is expected to be available with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to launch in India sometime next month.