Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to launch in India on December 11

Asus has confirmed that Zenfone Max Pro M2 will make its official debut in India on December 11. This was spotted through a promotional video spotted on social media, that ensures the launch of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 successor. To be launched as a Flipkart exclusive, Zenfone Max Pro M2 will feature a notched display as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

One of these posts, shared on the Asus India Facebook page, reads, “The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment – Corning Gorilla Glass6.”

The Taiwanese company claims that the phone will be able to survive up to 15 vertical drops made from a height of 1m. The mention of ‘mid-range’ raises speculation that Zenfone Max Pro M2 could be launched around the same price as its predecessor.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched early this year, with a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the base variant. The phone was also a Flipkart exclusive.

As per the latest leak from WinFuture.de, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 could feature 6-inch displays, and are expected to have 4GB/6GB RAM variants, with an 8GB RAM option likely for Zenfone Max Pro M2.

While Max M2 is expected to run the Snapdragon 636 processor, the same one as Zenfone Max Pro M1, the higher end version could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Like its predecessors, both Max M2 and Max Pro M2 are expected to be backed by large batteries, like the 4000mAh and 5000mAh batteries seen on Max M1 and Max Pro M1. Both phones come with dual rear camera setups, according to leaked image renders. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is expected to have a 12MP+5MP configuration, that is vertically stacked.