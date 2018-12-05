Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 launching in India on December 11: Expected price, specifications, and more

Asus’ next smartphone is here, and it’s called the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The smartphone is set to launch in India on December 11, and will be exclusive to Flipkart. The successor to ZenFone Max Pro M1 will directly compete against likes of Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the ZenFone Max Pro M2.

Aus ZenFone Max Pro M2: Release date, price

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has been confirmed to launch in India on December 11. The company took to Twitter to announce the official release date of the ZenFone Max Pro M2. “The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment – Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more,” the company said in a tweet on Friday. We already know that the device will be exclusive to Flipkart, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this year, Asus and Flipkart announced a long-term partnership under which the e-commerce giant will exclusively carry Asus’ products in India. Flipkart has already created a landing page for the smartphone on its platform, which further reveals more about the device including camera, performance, and battery.

Pricing will play a key role in deciding the fate of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India. The original ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the base version and honestly, it offered a solid value for money. As far as its successor is concerned, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 12,999 for the base version. It’s being said that the device will be made available in multiple variants, including a model with 8GB RAM.

The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment – Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more. @corninggorilla #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 pic.twitter.com/Kd2vHKN22B — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 30, 2018

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: Specifications, features

A lot is already known about the ZenFone Max Pro M2, thanks to the hype around its release date. As we have mentioned earlier, Asus’ latest smartphone will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Speaking of its specifications, the handset is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 670 processor. If we call, the original ZenFone Max Pro M1 featured a Snapdragon 636 processor. Other leaked specifications hint at a 6-inch FHD+ notched display, dual rear-facing cameras, 4/6/8GB RAM, and a large battery that can last up to 2 days on a single charge.