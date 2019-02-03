Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts getting Android 9 Pie Beta update in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has received the Android 9 Pie beta update in India. Through the beta programme, the company is giving selected users access to early updates for testing and customer feedback. The company said the Android 9 Pie beta update for the ZenFone Max 2 Pro will allow Asus to gather feedback before it releases stable to all users.

“Asus unveils the Beta Power User Program giving access to early updates for feedback and testing so that the official Android Pie update is served as delicious and stable,” the company said in a statement. The official Android 9 Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be announced at a later date.

How to install Android 9 Pie beta update on the ZenFone Max Pro M2

The Android 9 Pie beta program is now open for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 users. Those who want to test the beta update may apply for it on the official website of Asus.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 users are needed to share their IMEI number and current firmware number with Asus to sign up for the beta test. Asus will send an email to those selected for the programme.

As of now, Asus has not revealed which devices, other than Zenfone Max Pro Max 2 will receive the beta update.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Specs, price in India

Priced at Rs 12,999 (3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage), Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage) and Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage) Asus launched Zenfone Max Pro M2 in December to take on Xiaomi and Realme.

The device sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ notched display with 2280 × 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the phone is backed by 5000 mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports dual cameras consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone sports a 13MP selfie camera at the front.