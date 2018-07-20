Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM to go on sale from July 26 on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM will go on sale from July 26 on Flipkart Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM will go on sale from July 26 on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM and an improved 16MP rear and front camera will go on sale on Flipkart from July 26. Asus confirmed the same in a tweet from its official account. The 6GB RAM variant was announced when Asus originally launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in April for the Indian market, but it is only going on sale now. The sale will begin at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 14,999 and it comes with 64GB storage. It also has a 16MP+5MP rear camera, compared to the 13MP+5MP dual camera on the other two variants. Zenfone Max Pro is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile processor like the other two variants. However, the 6GB RAM option also gets a 16MP front camera, compared to the 8MP on on the cheaper options.

In terms of pricing, Zenfone Max Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 12,999. All three smartphones support up to 2TB expandable storage with a dedicated slot. All variants are dual-SIM as well with support for two nano-SIMs.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro 6GB variant specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro has a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 Pixels. The smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 Ghz with Adreno 509 GPU. Zenfone Max Pro has 2.5D glass on the display, and it comes with the new 18:9 aspect ratio as well.

Another highlight of Zenfone Max Pro is the stock Android Oreo 8.1 user interface. It also comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor. Sensors on the list are: Accelerometer Sensor, E-Compass, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Rear Fingerprint Sensor,and Gyroscope.

