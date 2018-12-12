Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to get Android 9.0 Pie in February 2019, confirms company

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will receive Android 9.0 Pie update in February next year, the company has said. Asus India Head Mobile Business Dinesh Sharma confirmed this at the Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 launch event in New Delhi on December 11. Prior to this, Asus in an official statement had said that its flagship, Zenfone 5Z will get the latest Android update by the end of January 2019.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 made its debut in India in April this year. The budget smartphone was launched with stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Priced starting at Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage), it directly competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000mAh battery, which is another highlight.

Android 9.0 Pie update will include features like gesture-based notifications, Adaptive Battery, the Digital well-being app, as well as App Actions. It will also bring with it Adaptive Brightness that takes advantage of the company’s DeepMind to better optimise battery life. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a big part of Android Pie, which will power user experience on the OS.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is a flagship smartphone that was unveiled in India earlier this year. Specifications include 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 3,300mAh battery, 12MP+8MP rear cameras and 8MP front camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s own ZenUI 5.0 on top. Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.