Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2 start receiving Android 9.0 Pie OTA update

Asus has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2 smartphones in India. The company is rolling out the update over the air (OTA) in batches to avoid server congestion.

Those users who have received a notification to upgrade to Android Pie will need to tap on it to download the update. Once downloaded, users should see a pop-up notification to install the update.

However, if you haven’t received the update notification, you can check it manually. To do so, go to your phone Settings > System > System Updates. Do note, that your phone will reboot during the installation process and it is advised that you do not turn off the device until the update process is complete.

Android 9.0 Pie update brings a slew of new changes and enhancements to the devices. These include new system navigation gestures, adaptive battery feature, app actions, slices, digital wellbeing, security upgrades and more.

If you recall, Asus recently released the beta version of Android 9.0 Pie update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. Which the company said will help them clear out most of the bugs in the update before a wide roll-out.

“Sincere thanks to our Power Users, who participated in the beta program and helped with their feedback to fine-tune the Android Pie software for all users,” said Dinesh Sharma, Head – Mobile Business, ASUS India.