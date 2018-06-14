Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update brings May 2018 Google Android security patch

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 latest FOTA update rolled out: VoLTE support for Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, May security patch and more. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 latest FOTA update rolled out: VoLTE support for Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, May security patch and more.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has finally enabled 4G VoLTE capabilities for Airtel, Idea and Vodafone customers, courtesy of a new firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that also brings May 2018 Google’s Android security patch. Thanks to the latest firmware update, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 brings improvements with regards to the response time of its fingerprint sensor. In addition, the update improves front camera performance of the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Since Asus announced the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in April, this is the second major firmware update released by the company. Previously, the company released its first firmware update to enable face unlocking capability to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Go to Settings > System > System update to manually check if your phone has received the latest FOTA update.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and goes up to Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Asus has also been teasing another 6GB RAM variant for a price tag of Rs 14,999. Some of the main attractions of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, it features a stock version of Android Oreo and 5000mAh battery under the hood. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in two colour options – Meteor Silver and Deepsea Black.

Design-wise, Asus Zenfone Max Pro measures 159 x 76 x 8.61mm in dimensions and weighs 180 grams including the battery. It boasts of metal unibody design with rounded edges and corners. Furthermore, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor ticking at 1.8GHz, similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The phone sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) 18:9 IPS display, resulting in 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 403 PPI pixel density. But the screen lacks a Corning Gorilla Glass protection unlike that of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. It houses a 13MP+8MP dual camera 4K video recording support. Up front is an 8MP selfie camera with front flash. The standard set of connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and micro USB 2.0.

