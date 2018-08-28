Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 blue colour variant launched in India

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Blue colour option will be going on sale starting August 30. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Blue colour option will be going on sale starting August 30.

Asus has launched a new Blue colour variant for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India. The company has named the new colour variant as the true blue performer. Now, the company has a total of three colour options of the smartphone available including – black, grey and blue.

Zenfone Max Pro M1 Blue colour option will be going on sale starting August 30. The new colour option will be made available in all three RAM and internal storage variants. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The device is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage options – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera specifications, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual camera setup on the back combining a 13MP primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP camera sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include – 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

