Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android P beta update available: Here’s how to install

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 is now among the phones included in Android P beta testing. Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 is now among the phones included in Android P beta testing.

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 is now among the phones included in Android P beta testing. Spotted by MySmartPrice, users of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 can now port the Android P Developer Preview 3 onto their devices. Since this is not an over-the-air (OTA) update, users will need to backup their phone data, before installing the Android P beta.

Smartphone users who are part of the Android P beta programme will receive updates of any new versions. Others can also join in, by accessing the files through . Once the file is downloaded, Zenfone Max Pro M1 users should back up their files, after unlocking the bootloader and installing TeamWin Recovery Project (TWRP) zip files.

After this, users should bring the phone into recovery mode, done by long-pressing the volume down and screen lock keys, and delete files like ‘system’, ‘cache’, ‘data’, and ‘internal storage’. Zenfone Max Pro M1 users can then follow the steps to install the Android P beta.

Also read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM to go on sale from July 26 on Flipkart

Featuring a 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass protection. Running the Snapdragon 636 processor, the phone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Zenfone Max Pro M1 ships in two storage configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB storage, both of which are expandable to 256GB. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option now available. It features a 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, as well as an 8MP front camera.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd