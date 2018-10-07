Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2 receive Russian certification

The phones will succeed Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, that was launched as a mid-range smartphone earlier this year.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 have now received certification in Russia. MySmartPrice reports the phones have been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), signalling the impending launch of the devices. The phones will succeed Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, that was launched as a mid-range smartphone earlier this year.

With the EEC listing, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 have been spotted with model numbers ZB631KL and ZB633KL, respectively. In terms of specifications, the listings only reveal that Asus will offer the phones with Android Oreo. While rumours suggest that both Zenfone Max M2 series phones could run faster processors, it is also likely that the battery capacities could be in the range of 5000-5300mAh, which is in line with the 5000mAh battery seen on Zenfone Max Pro M1. It is unknown if the phones could feature notched displays, though one could see Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 retain a dual rear camera configuration.

For comparison, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on Android Oreo out-of-the-box, the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636m, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available in three storage confiurations 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory. The phone comes with a vertically stacked dual rear configuration, consisting of 13MP+5MP sensors. It also sports an 8MP selfie camera.

