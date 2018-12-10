Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2 launched: Specifications, features

Asus has launched its ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) in Russia. The phones are expected to launch in India on December 11. The Asus Russia website currently has sales open for the ZenFone Max (M2) smartphone, while the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is open for pre-orders.

The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) is successor to last year’s ZenFone Max Pro M1, which proved to be a hit for Asus in India. The new phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery, 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Asus is also bundling a JBL Tuner free with the device for those who pre-order in Russia from December 5 to December 12.

Asus ZenFone Max (M2) also has a 6.3-inch display with thin bezels, and it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. This variant comes with 4000 mAh battery, which the company claims will last two days of very active use.

Both the Asus Zenfone Max (M2) and Zenfone Max Pro (M2) have a notched display. While the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a more glossy finish at the back, the Zenfone Max (M2) has a more matte finish.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2): Specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) pixels display with LCD IPS with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAMand 64 or 128 GB storage. Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) has a microSD slot as well with up to 2 TB support and 100 GB free data on Google Drive for one year.

Dimensions of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) are 157.9 mm x 75.5 mm x 8.5 mm and it weighs 175 grams. The rear camera at the back is 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP secondary camera for depth of field in the Portrait mode.

The front camera is 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash with diffused light. The phone also supports Face recognition for unlocking the device. The rear camera support 4K/Ultra-HD (3840×2160) video recording as well.

Connectivity options are: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, support Wi-Fi direct, and Bluetooth 5.0. Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) runs stock Android Oreo 8.1.

Asus Zenfone Max (M2): Specifications

Asus Zenfone Max (M2) has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 resolution and has the following dimensions: 158 mm x 76 mm x 7.7 mm. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 623 processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM.

Storage on board is 32 or 64GB and there is a microSD slot here as well with up to 2TB support. The main rear camera is 13MP with f/1.8 aperture and there’s also a 2MP camera for depth sensing. The front camera is 8MP with aperture f/2.0

Asus has included the Face Recognition feature on this phone as well. Battery on board is 4000 mAh. The phone is running stock Android Oreo.