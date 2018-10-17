Asus ZenFone Max (M1) and ZenFone Lite (L1) launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus Zenfone Max (M1) and Asus Zenfone Lite (L1) are the latest smartphones from the Taiwanese company in India.

Asus has launched the Zenfone Max (M1), alongside the Zenfone Lite (L1) in India. Both the smartphones feature taller displays, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor, and Android 8.0 Oreo. The ZenFone Max M1 is priced at Rs 8,999, while the ZenFone Lite L1 will cost Rs 7,999. Both the devices are exclusive to Flipkart.

While their exact availability in the market is unclear, but we do know that the phones will be sold at reduced prices during Flipkart’s upcoming Diwali sale. According to the company, the Zenfone Max (M1) will be available at Rs 7,499 and the Zenfone Lite (L1) will cost Rs 6,999.

Out of the two, the ZenFone Max M1 has a slightly modified hardware. The phone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available that lets users to expand the phone’s internal memory up to 256GB. The Max M1 runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s own ZenUI 5 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The device comes with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.

Meanwhile, Asus Zenfone Lite (L1) features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 2GB RAM along, 16GB of internal memory and microSD support. It runs Android Oreo mobile OS with the company’s own ZenUI 5 on top. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The Zenfone Lite (L1) comes with a 13MP camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The cameras come with features like a beautification mode, portrait images, time lapse, HDR, etc.

