Asus ZenFone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Zenfone Lite L1 worth Rs 7,999; Zenfone Max M1 priced at Rs 8,999

Asus ZenFone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Asus has confirmed that it will announce two budget smartphones at an event in India, which will be launched as Flipkart exclusives. The phones will be a part of its ZenFone series, as confirmed by the company. Both the phones will make their debut as part of the global launch event. Asus is hosting the event in New Delhi, and the event will begin from 1.30pm onwards.

While not much is known of the two phones, Asus has posted two posters, hinting at the features the budget-centric smartphones will have. One of those is fast processing, as the poster reveals that both the ZenFone models will feature octa-core processors, which is followed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon series logo. Also, the company has hinted that the phones could come with large battery backup, and claims that they could provide ‘2 days of power packed batteries’.

Interested users can tune into to Asus India’s YouTube channel, as well as Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also follow our live blog, in case you are interested.