Asus ZenFone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Zenfone Lite L1 worth Rs 7,999; Zenfone Max M1 priced at Rs 8,999

Asus ZenFone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Asus has confirmed that it will announce two budget smartphones at an event in India, which will be launched as Flipkart exclusives. The phones will be a part of its ZenFone series, as confirmed by the company. Both the phones will make their debut as part of the global launch event. Asus is hosting the event in New Delhi, and the event will begin from 1.30pm onwards.
While not much is known of the two phones, Asus has posted two posters, hinting at the features the budget-centric smartphones will have. One of those is fast processing, as the poster reveals that both the ZenFone models will feature octa-core processors, which is followed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon series logo. Also, the company has hinted that the phones could come with large battery backup, and claims that they could provide ‘2 days of power packed batteries’.
Interested users can tune into to Asus India’s YouTube channel, as well as Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also follow our live blog, in case you are interested.
Asus has now described the specifications of Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1. Zenfone Lite L1 and Zenfone Max M1 come with 5.45-inch HD+ displays, and come with an 800:1 contrast ratio. While the phones will run the Snapdragon 430 processor, both will be based on ZenUI5 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. While Zenfone Lite L1 will be [paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, Zenfone Max M1 will be offered alongside 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Both phones will offer up to 256GB of expandable memory, through dedicated microSD card support.
Asus India head Dinesh Sharma launches the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Zenfone Max M1 for India. He explains that Asus aimed at bringing out the Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor for the budget segment, which it claims is a first for the budget price segment. With this, Sharma showcases the two phones, where Zenfone Max M1 and Xenfone Lite L1 is expected to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series, as well as Honor 7S, Honor 7C, and Honor 7A.
Asus has only given out indications of the phone's battery capabilities and processing power. From the posters shared on social media, one can spot that the new Zenfone devices will feature an octa-core processor, from the Snapdragon series of processors. The exact chipset remains unknown, and the Snapdragon detail was spotted through the processor series' logo. Also, Asus has suggested that these phones will come with two days' worth of battery life, though the particulars of that remain unclear
Asus has not given today's budget-centric Zenfone devices up for leaks or renders. Instead, the company has not revealed the names of the phones that could be launched. One, of course, can see through the company's Asus India Twitter handle that the phones are expected to compete with budget counterparts, such as Honor 7S, Realme C1, as well as the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series. One would need to wait for the live event, in order to find out the full specifications of both devices.
