Asus ZenFone India Launch Event: How to watch livestream, specifications, features

Asus ZenFone Launch Event India LIVE Streaming: Asus is expected to launch the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 in India at 1:30pm.

Asus ZenFone Launch Event LIVE Streaming: Asus is going to launch two brand new ZenFone models in India on October 17, which is today. They are expected to be called the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1. This is a global launch event, meaning India will be the first market where Asus plans to bring the two devices. Both the new handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and will cater to the budget segment. As you’d expect, the upcoming phones will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.

Here are the details on how to watch a livestream of the launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Asus ZenFone launch in India: How to watch livestream, India timings

The launch event kicks off at 1:30pm IST. As expected, Asus is hosting a livestream of the entire event on its YouTube channel. The company will also post live updates on its Facebook and Twitter handles, respectively.

Asus Zenfone launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Asus has already announced that it plans to launch two new smartphones in India today. Both the devices will be exclusive to Flipkart and are being reported to take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Realme C1.

The word on the street is that Asus will launch the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 in India. Out of the two phones, the ZenFone Max M1 will be a mid-end device and the ZenFone Lite L1 is said to be a budget device. Both the handsets are rumoured to cost under Rs 10,000.

Based on leaks and speculation, Asus Zenfone Max M1 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP front camera. Next up is the ZenFone Lite L1 with a 5.5-inch FullView display, a Snapdragon processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, triple-SIM slot, and a 3000mAh battery.

