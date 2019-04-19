Asus Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Lite L1 get permanent price cuts in India

Asus India has announced a permanent price cut for its Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 smartphones. Asus Zenfone Max M1 will now be available at Rs 6,999, whereas, the Zenfone Lite L1 is available at its new price of Rs 4,999. Both the devices are currently available at the new prices on Flipkart.

Advertising

To recall, the company launched its ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 back in October priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

Asus Zenfone Max M1: Specifications

Asus Zenfone Max M1 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.0 Ore operating system with the company’s own ZenUI 5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It sports a 13MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP sensor up front for taking selfies.

Advertising

Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Specifications

Coming to the Asus Zenfone Lite L1, it is the cheapest smartphone Asus currently sells in the market. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The device is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU.

It comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs the company’s own ZenUI 5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Just like the Zenfone Max M1, it also sports a 13MP sensor on the back, however, it sports a 5MP sensor on the front.