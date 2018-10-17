Asus Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1) first look

Here’s a first look of the newly launched Asus Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1).

Asus has launched two new budget smartphones in the Indian market, the Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1). The ZenFone Max M1 is priced at Rs 8,999, while the ZenFone Lite L1 will cost Rs 7,999. Both the devices will be Flipkart exclusives and will be sold at reduced prices during Flipkart’s upcoming Diwali sale at Rs 7,499 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Both the devices have similar hardware specifications, they sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. They have a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. They run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s own ZenUI 5 skin.

The Zenfone Max (M1) comes with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage. It has a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. It features a 13MP camera on the back paired with an 8MP sensor up front.

The Zenfone Lite (L1) comes with 2GB of RAM paired with 16GB of internal storage. It has a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. In terms of cameras, it features a 13MP sensor on the back paired with a 5MP sensor up front.

Asus Zenfone Max (M1) on the front sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with the earpiece, 8MP camera sensor and a soft LED flash. The back panel is made out of plastic and consists of the 13MP primary camera, single LED flash, a fingerprint sensor and the Asus branding. The bottom edge consists of a micro-USB connection port, the loudspeaker and a primary microphone, whereas the top edge only features the 3.5mm audio input jack. Right edge sports a textured power button and volume rockers, left edge consists the secondary microphone and the SIM card tray.

Asus Zenfone Lite (L1) similar to Max (M1) sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with the earpiece, 8MP camera sensor and a soft LED flash on top. This also comes with a plastic back panel consisting of 13MP camera module with a single LED flash and the Asus branding. However, the Lite (L1) doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor. The bottom edge features a micoUSB port, loudspeaker and a primary microphone. The top edge features the 3.5mm headphone jack. Right edge consists of the volume rockers and power button, whereas, the left edge features the SIM card tray.

