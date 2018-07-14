Asus Zenfone Live L1 with 18:9 display launched in Philippines, but there’s no Android GO

The Asus Zenfone Live l1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The Asus Zenfone Live l1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

Asus has launched the Zenfone Live L1 in the Philippines. The device, first launched in Indonesia, is the first smartphone from the company to run Google’s Android Go operating system. However, the variant launched in the Philippines runs Asus’ ZenUI 5.0 instead of Android Oreo (Go Edition). The company has priced the device at PHP 5,995 (Approximately Rs 7,681) and will be going on its first sale on July 21. As of now, there is no information as to when the company will be bringing the device to India. The smartphone is available in four colour variants – Midnight Black, Space Blue, Shimmer Gold, and Rose Pink.

Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone Live L1 sports a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with the Adreno 308 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ZenUI 5.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the Asus Zenfone Live L1 sports a 13MP primary sensor with PDAF (phase-detection autofocus) on the back. On the front, the device features a 5MP sensor with fixed focus for taking selfies. Both the front and the rear cameras come with the capability of taking portrait images. On the connectivity front, the device includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and 4G VoLTE.

