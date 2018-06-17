Asus ZenFone Ares with 8GB RAM, QHD display: Here is everything you need to know

Asus ZenFone Ares with AR, VR functionality, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chpset launched Asus ZenFone Ares with AR, VR functionality, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chpset launched

Asus ZenFone Ares smartphone has been launched in Taiwan. Similar to the Asus ZenFone AR that was unveiled last year, the new ZenFone Ares is designed to deliver on AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) experience. The phone offers 8GB of RAM and comes with Snapdragon 821 processor.

Asus ZenFone Ares features a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED display. The phone has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio screen. The front panel includes Tru2life technology to support VR. In terms of optics, the ZenFone Ares has a 23MP rear camera that comes with Asus’ high-res PixelMaster 3.0 technology. The camera also supports motion tracking and depth sensing to offer AR experience. The rear camera has f/2.0 aperture. Up front, the ZenFone Ares houses an 8MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Asus Zenfone Ares is powered by a near two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB internal UFS 2.0 storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. In addition, the ZenFone Ares includes SonicMaster 3.0 Hi-Res Audio 384 kHz audio decoder for enhanced multimedia experience. It supports DTS Headphone with 7.1 channel support. Zenfone Ares runs Android Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenfone Ares include, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and 4G LTE support. The phone is priced at TWD 9,990 (Rs 22,700 approx) in Taiwan. The phone is up for pre-order on Taiwanese retailer PC Home. Whether the phone will make it to global markets, including India is unclear at this point.

