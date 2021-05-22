Asus ZenFone 8 series to launch in India soon as official product page goes live

Asus ZenFone 8 series product page has gone live on the official India website, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones were unveiled globally last week. It offers high-end specifications and a premium design. In India, the devices are rumoured to be called Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip.

While the product pages have revealed all the key specifications, it doesn’t confirm the exact India launch date of the Asus ZenFone 8 series. The official website says the devices will be launched soon. But, the company is expected to reveal more details in the coming days. If you are interested in these phones, then read on to know more about them.

Asus ZenFone 8 specifications, features

Globally, the Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 1,100nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, HDR10 and HDR10+ certification. The device is also IP68-certified, which means it is dust- and water-resistant. It runs Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top.

It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom, in-house Noise Reduction technology, and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards. The company even ships a 30W USB power adapter along with a box.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, and a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera on the front with a dual phase-detection autofocus lens. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features, specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,000nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, there is a triple rotating camera setup, consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX 363 ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The primary camera also supports dual phase-detection autofocus. The rotating camera can also be used to click selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Similar to the standard version, the ZenFone 8 Flip is backed by triple microphones, OZO Audio Zoom and Asus’ Noise Reduction technologies, and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery.