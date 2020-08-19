Asus Zenfone 7 Teaser confirms flip camera setup like Zenfone 6Z

Asus Zenfone 7 teased ahead of launch (Source: Asus/Twitter)

Asus’s upcoming flagship smartphone Asus Zenfone 7 has been teased on Twitter on August 18. Asus Zenfone 7 will retain the flip camera setup of the Asus Zenfone 6Z as per the sneak peek posted by the Taiwanese smartphone maker on the official account Asus Deutschland. In the teaser, Asus used the phrase in German “Flip Deine Welt” which translates to “Flip your world”.

A similar teaser was tweeted from Asus’ global Twitter account as well. However, the text towards the end reads “Defy the ordinary”. Once again it points towards the camera tech used in other smartphones that have a cut-out camera on the screen in different parts of the top part of the screen.

The motorised flip camera module on the Asus Zenfone 6Z was a dual-camera setup that had a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Going with the trend, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 7 series is expected to have at least three cameras on the flip mechanism. The new smartphone is expected to have thinner bezels compared to the last year’s version which had a 92 per cent screen to body ratio.

Asus is expected to launch the Asus Zenfone 7 on August 26. As per the leak on Geekbench, Asus Zenfone 7 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor whereas the 7 Pro model will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor which is also used on Asus ROG Phone 3.

It will be interesting to see what kind of display the Asus Zenfone 7 series will have as the 2019 device had a 6.4-inch Ful HD+ LCD display instead of AMOLED or OLED displays seen on various flagship smartphones.

The battery on both the devices is expected to be at least 5,000 mAH battery like the Zenfone 6Z. There will be different internal storage options available as well and will run on Android 10 out of the box.

