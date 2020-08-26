scorecardresearch
Asus Zenfone 7 series launched: Flip camera and other specs you must know

The only aspect where the two phones are different is the processor. Asus Zenfone 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor whereas the Pro version sports the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 1:02:03 pm
Asus has launched its flagship smartphone Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro on August 25. Asus has also followed suit and made a pro variant of its flagship smartphone like Samsung, OnePlus, and others. Over the last month, there have been various leaks regarding the camera of the Asus Zenfone 7. Yes, it retains the flip camera system of its predecessor Zenfone 6 or Asus 6Z as launched in India.

Most of the specifications are similar in both the variants. Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There are no cutouts or a waterdrop-style notch on the front as the camera on the rear flips to the front.

The much-talked-about camera has three lenses. The triple camera setup consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The quality of the selfies will be a huge improvement over the competitors because of the flip camera system. Also, it offers up to 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. Asus claims that the new Hypersteady feature will offer shake-free photos and videos.

There is no in-screen fingerprint scanner. Instead, the scanner is mounted on the side of both the smartphone. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charge. Asus Zenfone 7 series will run on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 on top. Both flagship devices will support 5G connectivity.

Asus Zenfone 7 comes in two variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB priced at NT$ 21,990 (Rs 55,721) and NT$ 23,990 (Rs 60,790) respectively. On the other hand, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is available in one configuration 8GB+256GB priced at $NT27,990 (Rs 70,925). There is no word on the release in India as the Zenfone 7 series has been launched only in Taiwan yet.

