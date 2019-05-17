Asus Zenfone 6 with Snapdragon 855, Flip camera and 5000mAh battery launched

Asus has taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone: the Zenfone 6. Its biggest draw will be a back camera that flips up 180 degrees to become a selfie camera. The Zenfone 6 has a starting price of 499 Euros, making it one of the cheapest smartphones with a Snapdragon 855 processor. The premium flagship phone takes on the likes of OnePlus 7 and Galaxy S10+.

Advertising

From a design perspective, the Zenfone 6 has the same signature glass and metal design, but it looks way different from its predecessor. The front of the device is dominated by a 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS display. It has virtually no bezel on any side, and there’s no notch or punch-hole camera.

The Zenfone 6 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It’s paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model you choose. It will come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The top-of-the-line smartphone still offers a headphone jack along with a triple-card slot.

Unlike the OnePlus 7 which has an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Zenfone 6 uses a regular fingerprint scanner on the rear, which Asus says has been improved to be much faster and responsive than it used in the previous models.

Advertising

Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

Perhaps the highlight of the Zenfone 6 is its unique camera system. It is a dual-camera setup which features a 48MP (Sony IMX586) main camera and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Instead of implementing a pop-up selfie camera, Asus Zenfone 6 uses a flip mechanism that turns the rear cameras to the front. Yes, the phone’s back camera flips up 180-degrees to transform into a selfie camera. This allows the front camera to be as powerful as the back camera. Interestingly, the flip camera module can be adjusted to shoot at different angles.

Other specifications of Zenfone 6 include a 5000mAh battery which should easily last a day on a single charge as well as 18w fast charging support. It runs on ZenUI 6, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie(Asus says the phone will be upgradable to Android Q).The Zenfone 6 does not have an IP rating, but will have water resistance to a degree.