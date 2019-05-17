Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: How do they stack up in price, specs and features

Asus has just unveiled the brand new Zenfone 6. The flagship smartphone boasts a notchless display, a rotating flip camera, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5000mAh battery. Now that the Zenfone 6 has been launched to give tough competition to the OnePlus 7 Pro, consumers are likely wondering which flagship smartphone is the right for them. Both offer an exceptional experience, but how do they actually differ? Here’s how the Asus Zenfone 6 and OnePlus 7 Pro compare.

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design

The Zenfone 6 is a great looking smartphone, with a metal and glass design that turn heads. There’s no notch or a punch-hole to house the front-facing camera. Instead, a selfie camera is housed in a rotating module which rotates upwards from the back, allowing the phone to have an edge-to-edge screen.

OnePlus, on the other hand, opted for a pop-up selfie camera at the top of the phone. A motor drives a selfie cam out of the top of the phone. So, there’s no need for a notch at the top of the display, and you won’t find any bezels on the sides. Like the Zenfone 6, the OnePlus 7 Pro has an exceptional feel to it, thanks to the use of high quality and metal and glass design.

Unfortunately, OnePlus 7 Pro doesn’t offer a headphone jack. However, the Zenfone 6 does come with a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. What’s more, OnePlus 7 Pro switches to an in-display fingerprint scanner that’s hidden underneath the display. In the case of the Zenfone 6, the phone still uses a regular fingerprint scanner located on the back, although it is far easier to use.

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Display

Both the Zenfone 6 and OnePlus 7 Pro have different display sizes and panel qualities, so expect a huge difference between the two. The Zenfone 6 is offering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. And yes, it’s bigger than the Zenfone 6, too. Aside from the bigger display and a 2K resolution is the 90Hz refresh rate, something the Zenfone 6 doesn’t offer.

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Hardware and software

Both smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, the flagship SoC. However, keep in mind that the Zenfone 6 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a triple-card slot. We don’t get to see these features on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Asus starts at 64GB storage with 128GB and 256GB variants also offered. But the OnePlus 7 Pro easily trumps the Zenfone 6, as it has 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This type of storage is up to 10 times faster than traditional storage.

The ZenFone 6 offers 6GB or 8GB RAM options. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, or 12GB RAM options (depending upon the model).

What about the battery? OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh pack that’s compatible with OnePlus’ 30W (5V/6A) Warp Charge rapid recharging tech. If it was down to raw specifications, the Zenfone 6’s 5,000mAh battery (18W fast charging support) easily beats the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 4,000mAh battery.

The Zenfone 6 runs on ZenUI 6, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Oxygen OS, based on Android Pie. Both users interfaces offer a completely new look to Android while retaining its core functions and Google services.

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

The Zenfone 6 comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 48MP (Sony’s IMX586) main camera and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The phone uses a flip mechanism that turns the rear cameras to the front.

OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera includes a 48-MP sensor (Sony’s IMX586) at f/1.6 aperture, an 8MP 78 mm telephoto lens at f/2.4 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size, and the 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens at f/2.2 aperture. Both phones offer video recording (up to 4K at 60 frames per second or slow motion at 1080).

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and release date

The OnePlus 7 Pro launches on May 17 and will be made available on Amazon.in. It comes in three colors — Mirror Gray, Almond, and Nebula Blue — and starts at Rs 48,999. Meanwhile, Asus’ flagship is cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro. It starts at 499 Euros for the base model and goes up to 599 Euros for the top-end model. We know it’s coming to India, but we don’t know when or how much it is going to cost in the market.