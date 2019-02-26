Asus Zenfone 6 to officially launch on May 16, confirms company

Asus announced to launch the Asus Zenfone 6 on its official Twitter handle today. The company shared a teaser revealing date for the official launch, that is May 16, 2019. The phone would be a successor of the company’s flagship device Asus Zenfone 5Z.

The teaser video shared by Asus goes through all the previous generations of Zenfone flagships from Zenfone to Zenfone 5.

If we were to guess what kind of phone Asus Zenfone 6 would be, it might have something to do with the slider design or a popup camera, given the stage light on top of the pictured handset and the company’s choice of words like ‘defy the ordinary’.

The last flagship device from Asus was Asus Zenfone 5Z which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device carried a battery of 3300 mAh and has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS+ display with 2246 X 1080 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch.

Asus Zenfone 5Z hosts a dual camera setup where the primary camera is a 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and the secondary camera is an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The front camera of the phone is an 8MP sensor with EIS support.

Zenfone 5Z comes in 6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB/256GB internal storage options. The device is currently at a discount on Flipkart during its Month-end Mobile Fest sale.