Asus Zenfone 6 to launch as Asus 6Z in India on June 19

Asus Zenfone 6 will launch in India as Asus 6Z following a Delhi High Court order that restrains Taiwanese company from selling its smartphones with ‘Zen’ branding, which includes its ZenFone-branded phones. The India launch of Asus Zenfone 6 has not been delayed amidst the issue and will take place on June 19.

Asus has sent out media invites for the launch of Asus 6Z in India. The Flipkart microsite for the device, which previously listed it as ‘Asus ZenFone 6’ has been updated to reflect ‘Asus 6Z’. The phone will likely be exclusive to the e-commerce platform.

As for the ‘Zen’ branding, Zen Mobiles owned by Telecare Network argued in the court that they owned the “Zen” trademark since 2008 and that the Zenfone branding from Asus might cause confusion in the minds of the public. Meanwhile, Asus has scheduled hearing on July 10.

Asus Zenfone 6 was launched on May 16 in Spain at a starting price of 499 Euros Rs 39,000 approximately). It is among the cheapest smartphones to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor. We will have to wait for an official launch to know how the phone is priced in India.

The highlight feature is its mechanical rotational camera setup that serves as both rear as well as the front shooter. The camera setup comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor.

The phone gets a 6.4-inches IPS LCD notchless Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Zenfone 6 includes a 5000mAh battery with 18w fast charging support. It runs on ZenUI 6, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.