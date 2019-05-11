Asus Zenfone 6 to come with Snapdragon 855 processor, audio jack; may also feature 48MP camera

Asus will be launching its latest flagship smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 6, later this month on May 16 in Valencia, Spain. Ahead of its launch, the Taiwan-born multinational smartphone and computer maker has launched a teaser on Twitter which confirms that the Zenfone 6 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

Apart from the processor, the Asus Zenfone 6 will also feature an audio jack, something which most of the other smartphone makers have been removing from their flagships for quite some time. The device will also come with triple slots for inserting two SIM cards and a microSD card along with a notification LED and a smart key, the teaser suggested. Asus, however, has not mentioned the functionality of the smart key.

In the tweet, Asus said, “Keep the essentials. Come and join the livestream on May 16 2019 at 20:00 (CEST). #ZenFone6 #DefyOrdinary”.

On a recent Instagram post, Marcel Campos, the head of global marketing operations at Asus had shared a Morse code as a caption. The code was translated to “LIGUEPARA855-4813-5000EFALECOMSTEPHANPANTOLOMEUEDUARDOCAMPOSSILVA”

If we leave aside the words, which is in Portuguese language and just look at only the numbers, 855 likely means the Snapdragon 855 processor, 4813 may refer to a 48MP and 13MP camera lens combination, while the 5000 is likely pointing towards a 5,000mAh battery.

In a previous teaser, Asus had suggested that Asus Zenfone 6 will have a notchless display and a possible pop-up front camera.

To recall, last month, the smartphone received FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification as spotted on FCC’s website.

As per the FCC listing, the upcoming Zenfone flagship will have 18W fast charging support. The images on the FCC website suggest that there will be a dual camera setup on the back of the phone. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back, placed below the horizontal camera module.