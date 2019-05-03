Asus Zenfone 6 teaser reveals notchless display ahead of May 16 launch

Asus is set to launch the Zenfone 6 later this month on May 16 at an event in Valencia, Spain. Ahead of the official debut, the company has put out a teaser on its Twitter account, which reveals the front panel of the upcoming device.

Going by the teaser, Asus Zenfone 6 will have a notchless display and a possible pop-up front camera. In its tweet, Asus said, “Embrace the extraordinary revolution. #ZenFone6 #DefyOrdinary”.

Last month, the smartphone received FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification as spotted on FCC’s website.

As per the FCC listing, the upcoming Zenfone flagship will have 18W fast charging support. The images on the FCC website suggest that there will be a dual camera setup on the back of the phone. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back, placed below the horizontal camera module.

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone 6 is expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Asus Zenfone 6 was also spotted on benchmarking sites AnTuTu and Geekbench last month with the same model number ASUS_I01WD. The phone is said to received Wi-Fi certification in March.

As per AnTuTu listing, the Zenfone 6 is going to have a full HD+ display with 1080×2340 pixels with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Asus Zenfone 6 will succeed the Zenfone 5Z, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device carried a battery of 3300 mAh and has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS+ display with 2246 X 1080 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch.