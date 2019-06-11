Asus ZenFone 6 receives OTA update that brings Super Night Mode on the ultra-wide camera

Asus unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Asus ZenFone 6 last month in Valencia, Spain. The company’s latest offering comes with a flip camera setup which lets the dual back cameras flip out and get used as a front shooter as well. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched in India on June 19 as Asus 6Z due to a restraining order by the Delhi High Court on use of ‘Zen’ brand.

Advertising

Now, even though the smartphone is yet to be launched in India, the smartphone is very much available in other key markets. The company has also rolled out an update for the device to boost its camera performance. Asus has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update version 16.1210.1904.133 which will enable the Super Night Mode on the ultra-wide camera. The latest update will also improve camera rotation stability.

The smartphone maker has posted information about the update and changelog on its Asus Zentalk community forum. Apart from the Super Night Mode and improved camera rotation stability, the update will also offer improved system stability, optimised translation strings in Settings, optimised headphone sound quality and optimised UI animations. Users will now be able to get weather displayed on the lock screen of the device.

Asus has said that the rollout of the latest firmware will be done in batches and it may take some days before users start receiving the latest update. To check for this latest update manually on the ZenFone 6, users need to go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Advertising

To recall, Asus Zenfone 6 was launched on May 16 in Spain. The latest device from Asus comes with a 6.4-inches notch-less display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It uses IPS LCD display tech with FULL HD+ 2340x1080p resolution. the smartphone has a mechanical flip camera that serves as both the rear as well as the selfie shooter. The camera comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The device had received a similar OTA update last month which provided improvements to the Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced modes.

Also read: Asus rebrands ZenFone 6 to Asus 6Z in India, launch set for June 19

Asus was recently given a restraining order by the Delhi High Court over the use of ‘Zen’ name in its brand which according to the court belongs to Zen Mobiles which is owned by Telecare Network. Following this, Asus said that it will be launching the ZenFone 6 in India as Asus 6Z keeping in view the Delhi High Court order.