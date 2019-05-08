Asus Zenfone 6 prices leaked ahead of May 16 launch

The Asus flagship Zenfone 6 has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past and the company has also been sharing teasers for the phone on its social media handles. A fresh leak claims that the starting price of the Asus Zenfone 6 will be TWD 19,990, which translates to approximately Rs 45,000.

According to a report by ithome.com, the Asus flagship will be launched in three storage models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at TWD 19,990 (around Rs 45,000), the 8GB RAM + 1256GB storage model will be priced at TWD 23,990 (around Rs 54,000), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will be priced at TWD 29,990 (around Rs 67,000).

Asus Zenfone 6 will be launched in Valencia, Spain on May 16 at 8:00 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time), which translates to 11:30 pm in India. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, as Zenfone 5Z came with Snapdragon 845 chipset and the company’s website has Zenfone 6 poster with Qualcomm Snapdragon written over it.

According to a teaser poster shared by Asus, the Zenfone 6 will have a bezel-less design with a full-screen display without a notch or a hole. It is not clear whether the phone will go with a popup mechanism or employ a slider design to host the selfie camera.

As per device’s FCC listing, Zenfone 6 will have 18W fast charging support. The listing also reveals that the phone will have a dual camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Zenfone 6 was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench with a full HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box.