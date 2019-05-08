Asus Zenfone 6 prices leaked ahead of May 16 launch

Toggle Menu Sections
Asus Zenfone 6 has been scheduled to launch on May 16 in Spain. The price of the upcoming Asus flagship starts at TWD 19,990, which translates to approximately Rs 45,000.

The prices of the Asus Zenfone 6 have been leaked ahead of the launch. (Image source: Twitter/Asus)

The Asus flagship Zenfone 6 has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past and the company has also been sharing teasers for the phone on its social media handles. A fresh leak claims that the starting price of the Asus Zenfone 6 will be TWD 19,990, which translates to approximately Rs 45,000.

According to a report by ithome.com, the Asus flagship will be launched in three storage models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at TWD 19,990 (around Rs 45,000), the 8GB RAM + 1256GB storage model will be priced at TWD 23,990 (around Rs 54,000), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will be priced at TWD 29,990 (around Rs 67,000).

Asus Zenfone 6 will be launched in Valencia, Spain on May 16 at 8:00 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time), which translates to 11:30 pm in India. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, as Zenfone 5Z came with Snapdragon 845 chipset and the company’s website has Zenfone 6 poster with Qualcomm Snapdragon written over it.

According to a teaser poster shared by Asus, the Zenfone 6 will have a bezel-less design with a full-screen display without a notch or a hole. It is not clear whether the phone will go with a popup mechanism or employ a slider design to host the selfie camera.

Also read | Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 16: Everything we know about Asus flagship

As per device’s FCC listing, Zenfone 6 will have 18W fast charging support. The listing also reveals that the phone will have a dual camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Zenfone 6 was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench with a full HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

