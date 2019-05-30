Asus Zenfone 6 gets new OTA update for better camera performance

Asus Zenfone 6, which was launched barely a couple of weeks ago in Valencia, Spain has received its first software update with camera improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update version 16.1210.1904.115 provides improvements to the Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced modes. The OTA update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

The smartphone maker has posted information about the update and changelog on its Asus Zentalk community forum. On being installed, the update will be improving the performance of both Super Night Mode and HDR++ (HDR+ Enhanced mode) features of the camera.

The new update will be enhancing the speed of the image processing and the photo quality in both Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced modes in the Zenfone 6. This update also adds volume key controls to the camera app of the smartphone, it allows the users to control the rotation of the camera module apart from using them for controlling shutter and zoom levels.

Apart from this, the update has also improved the stability of the camera’s rotational movement along with an update in the default wallpaper and ringtone of the smartphone. Translation strings in Settings have also been optimized, and VoLTE/VoWiFi has been enabled for mobile carriers in Taiwan – TaiwanMobile Volte, MTS Volte/VoWifi, and KDDI/ Docomo/SBM Volte. To check for this latest update manually on the ZenFone 6, users need to go to Settings > System > System Updates.

To recall, Asus Zenfone 6 was launched on May 16 in Spain. The latest flagship from Asus features a 6.4-inches notchless display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It uses IPS LCD display tech with FULL HD+ 2340x1080p resolution. the smartphone has a mechanical flip camera that serves as both the rear as well as the selfie shooter. The camera comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone will be launching in India soon and will be sold on Flipkart.