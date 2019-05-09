Asus Zenfone 6 case renders show dual rear camera, square-shaped fingerprint sensor

Asus Zenfone 6 has been leaked several times in the past with the latest leak coming in the form of case renders. These renders reveal the design of the Asus flagship device from all angles.

Advertising

The case renders of Asus Zenfone 6 leaked on Slashleaks show the back panel of the smartphone curved towards the edges. There is a square shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back below the horizontally placed camera module. The render shows dual rear cameras on the phone on either side of the LED flash with a large-sized cutout in the case that extends to the top.

Zenfone 6 was also spotted on FCC website in the past, which revealed that the phone will have a dual camera setup at the back and a square-shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also revealed the phone to have 18W fast charging support.

The presence of cutout suggests the presence of some sort of popup camera mechanism. On the left of the device, there is a cutout for some unknown key followed by volume rockers and a power key. The bottom edge of the case has cutouts for a USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Advertising

The case renders of the Zenfone 6 carries a notched display which is likely the image of some other Zenfone device as Asus has made it clear through teasers that it’s flagship will have a full-screen display. The phone is scheduled to launch on May 16, 2019.

Asus Zenfone 6 pricing and specifications

A recent leak by ithome.com revealed the storage variants and pricing for the Zenfone 6. According to the report, Asus flagship will be launched in three storage models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at TWD 19,990 (around Rs 45,000), the 8GB RAM + 1256GB storage model will be priced at TWD 23,990 (around Rs 54,000), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will be priced at TWD 29,990 (around Rs 67,000).

Also read | Asus Zenfone 6 prices leaked ahead of the May 16 launch

Zenfone 6 was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone will feature a full HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and run Android 9 Pie out of the box.