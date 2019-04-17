Toggle Menu Sections
Asus Zenfone 6 spotted on FCC certification ahead of May 16 launch: Report

Asus Zenfone 6 has been spotted on the FCC certification website which reveals that the upcoming Zenfone flagship will have 18W fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 6/6Z is scheduled to launch on May 16 in Valencia (Image source: Twitter/Asus)

Asus has announced to unveil the successor to Zenfone 5z smartphone on May 16, 2019. Now, ahead of the launch, Zenfone 6 has received FCC certification as spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website with model number ASUS_I01WD, reported MySmartPrice.

As per the FCC listing, the upcoming Zenfone flagship will have 18W fast charging support. The images on the FCC website suggest that there will be a dual camera setup on the back of the phone. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back, placed below the horizontal camera module.

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone 6 is expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is expected to have a notch-less screen with slider design or popup camera as per the teaser Asus shared in February.

Recently, Asus Zenfone 6 was spotted on benchmarking site AnTuTu and Geekbench with the same model number ASUS_I01WD. The same phone also received Wi-Fi certification last month. Speculations whether the successor to Zenfone 5z will be called Zenfone 6 or Zenfone 6z continue. However, the official teaser hints at Zenfone 6.

Since Zenfone 6 is a successor to the Zenfone 5Z, other specifications are expected to be slightly better than the previous phone. Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS+ notched display with 2246×1080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Also read | Asus Zenfone 6 to officially launch on May 16, confirms company

The Zenfone 5Z has a dual camera setup where the primary camera is a 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and the secondary camera is an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The front camera is an 8MP sensor with EIS support and the battery on the phone is 3,300 mAh.

