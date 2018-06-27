Asus Zenfone 5Z to launch in India on July 4: Here is what to expect

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India and availability will be revealed on July 4. Meanwhile, here is everything to expect with Asus Zenfone 5Z in India Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India and availability will be revealed on July 4. Meanwhile, here is everything to expect with Asus Zenfone 5Z in India

Asus Zenfone 5Z will launch in India on July 4. Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart. For the past few days, Flipkart has been teasing the arrival of this upcoming Asus flagship smartphone in India. The handset was initially announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona earlier this year. Asus Zenfone Max price in India will be revealed during the official launch. However, the base variant is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000 and go all the way up to Rs 40,000, similar to the OnePlus 6. Here is what to expect from the upcoming Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Design and display

The design should be on one of the key attractions of the Zenfone 5Z, and for a very simple reason: From what we know already, Asus Zenfone 5Z flaunts an entirely glass-covered body, which is expected to result in stunning looks. In terms of the specifications of the handset, it measures 153 x 75.65 x 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 165 g including the battery. On-paper, the handset seems adequately slim to be on par with other flagship smartphones.

Up front is a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen claiming 90% screen to body ratio. It also sports an Apple iPhone X-style notch above the display. The screen is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. In addition to narrow bezels, the size of bottom chin seems to have been reduced to a great extent. As a result, the fingerprint reader can be found on the rear.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Storage and processing hardware

Globally, Asus Zenfone 5Z has three variants to offer: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Asus is expected to release at least 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB variants in the Indian market. However, the storage is further expandable up to 2TB using microSD. Inside is Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845 octa-core chip clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. It is the same chipset that also powers the OnePlus 6, which starts at Rs 34999 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 review

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Main and selfie camera

The camera experience is expected to be yet another selling point for Asus Zenfone 5Z. And guess what? Asus is promoting their camera with a tagline that reads “AI Cameras that Think for you.” Over the last few months, we have come across a lot of brands that flaunting AI cameras claiming to do their job best. Asus Zenfone 5Z is no different. The back houses a 16MP primary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture as well as a 13MP secondary dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. What’s more, it is also backed by PDAF, OIS and LED flash. AI camera features include scene detection, photo learning, real-time portrait and beautification.

Meanwhile, the camera also supports 4K (2160p) video recording at 60 frames per second (fps). On the front is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Software and battery

Unlike the previously announced Zenfone Max Pro M1, the Zenfone 5Z runs the company’s ZenUI 5 on top of Android Oreo. Asus ZenUI 5 includes its own launcher, themes and a security suite called ZenUI Safeguard. Additionally, it packs more proprietary apps like ZenMotion, Selfie Master, Game Genie, Mobile Manager and more. It carries within 3300mAh battery with AI and scheduled charging support for battery protection. We can expect the handset to last one full day with a single charge.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd