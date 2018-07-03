Asus Zenfone 5Z price leaked on Flipkart ahead of the official launch

Asus Zenfone 5Z base variant could be priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB and go all the way up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Asus Zenfone 5Z base variant could be priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB and go all the way up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India has leaked on Flipkart ahead of the official launch, which is scheduled for tomorrow (July 4) in New Delhi, India. As per Flipkart listings, Asus Zenfone 5Z is expected in three variants: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base variant could be priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage whereas 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB variants could cost Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively.

The handset is expected in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver. Flipkart listings also reveal that monthly EMI options start at Rs 997 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. For 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB variants, monthly EMI options start at Rs 1097 and Rs 1229 respectively.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event will begin tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST. The company is expected to host a livestream on YouTube and other social media channels. The handset will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS notched display protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Thanks to narrow bezels and bottom chin, it houses a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It measures 153 x 75.65 x 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 165 g including the battery.

Powering the Asus Zenfone 5Z is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device houses 16MP + 13MP dual rear sensors, in addition to 8MP selfie shooter. The dual-SIM phone runs Android Oreo-based Zen UI 5 and carries a 3000mAh battery.

