Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India: Price starts at Rs 29,999, sale from July 9

Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India: Price in India tarts at Rs 29,999, going up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Asus Zenfone 5Z sale will be on Flipkart from July 9 Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India: Price in India tarts at Rs 29,999, going up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Asus Zenfone 5Z sale will be on Flipkart from July 9

Asus Zenfone 5Z has been launched in India, featuring Android Oreo-based ZenUI 5 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This is the second phone from Asus to have launched in India this year, after the Zenfone Max Pro M1, which arrived in April. Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In-between, there is one more variant ( 6GB RAM and 128GB storage), costing Rs 32,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Price in India, sale date, launch offers

Asus Zenfone 5Z goes on sale from July 9 on Flipkart, which is the exclusive e-commerce partner for the same. Asus and Flipkart are offering Rs 3000 flat discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards for those who buy the smartphone. There’s also a Flipkart Mobile protection plan on offer for Rs 499 for customers who wish to opt for such an option. Finally, Zenfone 5Z will come with an offer from Reliance Jio, which will give customers Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data.

Also read: Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch LIVE UPDATES

Asus Zenfone 5Z comes in three variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 29,999, 6GB RAM and 128GB at Rs 32,999 and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 36,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Specifications, features

In terms of the design, Asus Zenfone 5Z flaunts all-glass unibody, measuring 153 x 75.65 x 7.7 mm and weighing 165 g. The front houses an Apple iPhone X-like notch above the display which has become a new, common trend among smartphone makers these days. It sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels resolution) IPS display, resulting in 402 PPI pixel density. Furthermore, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core chip paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. Inside is either 6GB RAM with 64GB storage or 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, which is the high-end version. The storage is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The Dual-SIM phone runs Android Oreo-based ZenUI 6 custom skin out of the box. The handset packs a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support.

As far as photography is concerned, the Zenfone 5Z houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear sensors with PDAF, OIS, real-time portrait/beautification and 4K video recording. Up front is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The standard set of connectivity options includes Wi-Fi (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC. The handset retains a 3.5mm audio jack and features a USB Type-C port.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Competition

Asus Zenfone 5Z will compete against the OnePlus 6, which offers the similar set of hardware and memory configurations. OnePlus 6 also has the Snapdragon 845 processor along with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version in the market. Other options in a similar price range are the Honor 10, Vivo X21 which are also available in India.

Disclaimer: The reporter is attending the Zenfone 5Z launch event in New Delhi at the invite of Asus India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd