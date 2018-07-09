Asus Zenfone 5Z receives OTA update with June security patch, camera fix

Asus has rolled out an OTA update for the Zenfone 5Z. Asus has rolled out an OTA update for the Zenfone 5Z.

This has been reported by MySmartPrice, which has spotted a 56MB over-the-air upgrade for this Asus phone. The Zenfone 5Z, which is a Flipkart exclusive, held its first sale in India from 12am on July 9. The update is yet to appear across phones, as Asus plans a phase-wise rollout of this update.

This OTA update brings a camera fix to the Zenfone 5Z, as it corrects a screen flicker problem that appears after a users taps on the start/stop video recording button. In addition, the update comes with Google security patch for June 5, 2018. The update includes enhancements in camera performance, improved video quality and secure albums. It also brings notification LED, NFC support, and improved battery performance. Asus Zenfone 5Z users can check for the update through Settings > About Phone > Check for Updates.

Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display, with a notch on the top. Running the Snapdragon 845, it ships in three storage configurations: 6GB RAM/64GB memory, 6GB RAM/128GB memory, and 8GB RAM/256GB memory. On all three variants, the Zenfone 5Z’s memory can be expanded to 2TB via microSD support. It is based on Asus’ ZenUI 5, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 3300mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support.

In terms of camera, the Zenfone 5Z offers a 12MP+8MP dual-camera setup, which is vertically stacked. The notch houses an 8MP selfie sensor that supports AI beauty. Connectivity options on this phone include Wi-Fi (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

