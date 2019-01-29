Asus Zenfone 5Z now getting Android 9.0 Pie update: How to download, install

Asus Zenfone 5Z has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India. The FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update will be rolled out in batches, the company said in a press statement. Those users who have received a notification to upgrade to Android Pie will need to tap on it to download the update. Once downloaded, users should see a pop-up notification to install the update.

Asus Zenfone 5Z users can check for Android 9.0 Pie update manually as well by going into Settings > System > System Updates. Do note that the phone will reboot during the installation process and users are advised against turning off the device until the home screen appears.

To recall, Asus confirmed in November last year that it will start rolling out Android 9.0 Pie FOTA update to all Zenfone 5Z users by the end of January 2019. The latest Android Pie update brings several new features, including an all-new contextual pop-up volume bar and a new Magnifier feature for easier copy-and-paste.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will be available for Rs 36,999. In our review, we said the Zenfone 5Z is one of the viable alternatives for OnePlus 6, thanks to a great performance and premium design.

Specifications include 6.2-inch FHD+ notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, and 3300mAh battery. The phone runs on ZenUI, which is based on Android Oreo. The Zenfone 5Z gets 12MP + 8MP dual rear sensors with PDAF, OIS, real-time portrait/beautification and 4K video recording. The front camera is 8MP.

Reports suggest Asus is already working on the successor to the ZenFone 5Z with a “punch hole” display and is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor. The launch is speculated to happen at the Mobile World Congress 2019, which kicks off in late February.