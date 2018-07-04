Asus Zenfone 5Z launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, more

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event kicks off 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi. Similar to its previous launch events, Asus is likely to host a livestream of the Zenfone 5Z India launch event on YouTube Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event kicks off 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi. Similar to its previous launch events, Asus is likely to host a livestream of the Zenfone 5Z India launch event on YouTube

Asus Zenfone 5Z will launch in India today. The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi this afternoon. The event starts at 12:30 PM IST. The handset will be available to purchase exclusively through Flipkart. To recall, Asus Zenfone 5Z first announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona earlier this year. Asus will officially reveal the price details of Zenfone 5Z in India tomorrow during the launch. However, Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India leaked earlier, courtesy of Flipkart listings. Here’s what to expect and how to watch the livestream.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch in India today: How to watch the livestream

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event kicks off 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi. Similar to its previous launch events, Asus will host a livestream of the Zenfone 5Z India launch event on YouTube and other social media channels. Those interested may tune into official Asus channels to watch the livestream. Additionally, indianexpress.com will be running a live blog, offering all the latest updates from the launch event. Follow our social media channels for the continuous coverage of Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch in India today: What to expect

Asus Zenfone 5Z is likely to compete with the likes of OnePlus 6 in India. The handset sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen, claiming 90 per cent screen to body ratio. Up front is an Apple iPhone X-style notch above the display, which is further protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The back houses a fingerprint reader. It measures 7.7mm in thickness and weighs 165g. It also flaunts an all-glass unibody design.

According to premature listings on Flipkart, the handset is expected in three memory configurations: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD). The device gets its grunts, courtesy of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. It will run Android Oreo-based ZenUI skin on top.

The handset packs a 3300mAh battery with support for fast charging. The rear houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras whereas on the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch in India today: Expected price in India

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage comes at a price of Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the ones with 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 8GB RAM / 256GB storage cost Rs 32,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.

