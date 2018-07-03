Asus Zenfone 5Z will launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far

Asus Zenfone 5Z with Apple iPhone X-like notch and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor will launch in India tomorrow, July 4 Asus Zenfone 5Z with Apple iPhone X-like notch and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor will launch in India tomorrow, July 4

Asus Zenfone 5Z is all set to launch in India tomorrow (July 4). The handset will be up for grabs exclusively through Flipkart. Asus Zenfone 5Z was initially announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona earlier this year. Asus will reveal the price details of Zenfone 5Z in India tomorrow during the launch. However, Asus Zenfone 5Z base variant with 4GB RAM is expected to start at Rs 35,000 and go up to Rs 40,000 for 6GB RAM. Here is what we know so far:

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Asus Zenfone 5Z: Display, design

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen claiming about 90 per cent screen to body ratio. The front also houses an Apple iPhone X-style notch above the display. What’s more, the screen is further protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen accompanies narrow bezels, whereas the size of bottom chin has been reduced to some extent as well. As a result, the fingerprint reader is now situated on the rear.

Additionally, the design factor of Zenfone 5Z should play a key role. From what we know so far, the handset flaunts an all-glass unibody design. It measures 153 x 75.65 x 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 165 g including the battery. On-paper, the handset should be slim and on par with other flagship smartphones out there.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Hardware, memory

Asus Zenfone 5Z has three variants to offer globally: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The company is likely to release at least 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB variants in India. The storage, however, remains expandable further up to 2TB with the help of a microSD slot.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Snapdragon 845 octa-core chip clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. Well, it’s the same processor that one could find inside OnePlus 6, which costs Rs 34,999 or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Main and selfie camera

A lot of flagships and upper mid-range phones these days integrate AI processing capabilities inside cameras and Asus Zenfone 5Z is no different. It sports a 16MP main camera (f/1.7 aperture) paired with a 13MP secondary dual pixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture). It also supports PDAF, OIS and 4K video recording at 60 fps. Up front is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera could be another focus point for Asus Zenfone 5Z. In fact, Asus has been marketing their camera with a tagline “AI Cameras that Think for you.” It remains to be seen how the camera fares in reality during our review.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Battery, software

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android Oreo-based Zen UI, which incorporates its own launcher, themes and a security suite called ZenUI Safeguard. It also bundles a lot of proprietary apps like ZenMotion, Selfie Master, Game Genie, Mobile Manager and more. Asus Zenfone 5Z packs a 3300mAh battery under the hood which is also claimed to support AI and scheduled charging for battery protection.

