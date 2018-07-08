Asus ZenFone 5Z sale to start from midnight on Flipkart: No cost EMI, Reliance Jio offer, and more

Asus ZenFone 5Z to go on sale in India via Flipkart: Cashback offers, Reliance Jio offer, and more Asus ZenFone 5Z to go on sale in India via Flipkart: Cashback offers, Reliance Jio offer, and more

Asus’ Zenfone 5Z will go on sale from midnight exclusively through Flipkart. All the three variants of the ZenFone 5Z will be made available from July 9, 00:00 at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The ZenFone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in two color variants: Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 29,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 32,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999. Asus ZenFone 5Z undercuts OnePlus 6, which is perhaps the most popular smartphone in its segment.

Asus ZenFone 5Z India launch offers: Cashback, no cost EMI

Those interested in the ZenFone 5Z will receive a Rs 3,000 discount through ICICI Credit and Debit cards, as well as No Cost EMIs, that begin at Rs 3,333 per month. Customers can also consider Flipkart’s Complete mobile protection plan of Rs 499, and a back cover, or tempered glass screen guard at Rs 229 each. Through Jio’s Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid recharges, users will also receive Rs 2,200 cashback, via 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each, that will be credited to a user’s JioMoney account. Through these recharges, subscribers will also get 100GB free data.

Asus ZenFone 5Z launch in India: Specifications, price

Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display, with a notch over the display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor. The Zenfone 5Z ships in three storage configurations: 6GB RAM/64GB memory, 6GB RAM/128GB memory, and 8GB RAM/256GB memory. Plus, the phone’s internal memory can be further expanded to 2TB, via microSD support.

The ZenFone 5Z runs on the company’s custom ZenUI 5, which is based on Android Oreo. The handset is backed by a 3300mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. The phone also offers a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12MP primary and an 8MP secondary snapper. On the front, you will find an 8MP front-facing camera that supports AI beauty as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC support, a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

