Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, Flipkart sale, etc

Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch LIVE UPDATES: Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch will take place today, follow our blog for updates on India price, specifications and features. Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch LIVE UPDATES: Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch will take place today, follow our blog for updates on India price, specifications and features.

Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch is set for today. The company is hosting an event at 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi, which will also be livestreamed via Asus’ official social media channels including YouTube. Asus Zenfone 5Z will be Flipkart exclusive in India and will likely compete with OnePlus 6. The price on Asus Zenfone 5Z was previously revealed in a Flipkart listing. It is expected to start at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, while 8GB RAM+128GB storage model could cost Rs 32,999. The company is expected to launch a third storage variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as well, likely to be priced at Rs 39,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z was made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this year. This is among one of the first Android phones to sport iPhone X-like notch. The Zenfone 5Z gets a 6.2-inch screen, an all-glass body design, and Snapdragon 845 processor among other features. The phone runs Asus’ ZenUI OS, which is based on Android Oreo. More details will be unveiled at the official launch.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone 5Z launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, more