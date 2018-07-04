Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, Flipkart sale, etc

Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch is set for today. The company is hosting an event at 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi, which will also be livestreamed via Asus’ official social media channels including YouTube. Asus Zenfone 5Z will be Flipkart exclusive in India and will likely compete with OnePlus 6. The price on Asus Zenfone 5Z was previously revealed in a Flipkart listing. It is expected to start at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, while 8GB RAM+128GB storage model could cost Rs 32,999. The company is expected to launch a third storage variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as well, likely to be priced at Rs 39,999.
Asus Zenfone 5Z was made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this year. This is among one of the first Android phones to sport iPhone X-like notch. The Zenfone 5Z gets a 6.2-inch screen, an all-glass body design, and Snapdragon 845 processor among other features. The phone runs Asus’ ZenUI OS, which is based on Android Oreo. More details will be unveiled at the official launch.
Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch event has started in New Delhi. Leon Yu, which is the country head, regional head, Asus India says Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the best selling smartphone in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment on Flipkart. The Max Pro M1 supports VoLTE from 4 leading operators in India.
Asus Zenfone 5Z was listed on Flipkart ahead of official debut. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour variants - Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver. Zenfone 5Z price in India was also spotted on the e-commerce website.