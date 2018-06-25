Asus ZenFone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 SoC to launch in India soon, will be Flipkart exclusive

Asus’ ZenFone 5Z will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. (Image credit: Flipkart) Asus’ ZenFone 5Z will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. (Image credit: Flipkart)

Asus ZenFone 5Z will soon be made official in India, as Flipkart has started teasing the flagship device on its platform. The Flipkart poster has the words ‘Flagship Redefined’ followed by ‘Coming Soon’, with ‘#OnlyonFlipkart’ right after. While the poster doesn’t mention the name of the smartphone, the stripes across the page are similar to the wallpaper seen on the ZenFone 5Z.

The poster also reveals that the device will launch in India on June 26 at 8:45pm. However, it is unlikely the launch will take place tomorrow. Instead, Flipkart is likely to announce the name of the handset. Asus Zenfone 5Z was announced earlier this year at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Just to call, Asus’ ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The device has a small notch above the screen, similar to the iPhone X and Xaiomi Mi 8. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of RAM. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery and runs on ZenUI 5.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

On the camera front, Asus Zenfone 5Z has a 12MP + 8MP dual-rear camera configuration with PDAF and 4K video capture support. It has also got an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. Plus, the handset comes with dual speakers and a fingerprint scanner at the back. Connectivity options on this phone include include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, NFC, FM radio support, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 5Z will be pitted against the likes of OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. Expect the ZenFone 5Z to cost in the vicinity of Rs 34,999 for the base model and Rs 38,999 for the top-end variant.

